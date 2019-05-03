Search

Wrestling legend Mick Foley appears in Norwich ahead of Carrow Road event

03 May, 2019 - 16:26
WWE World Champion Mick Foley in Norwich as he will be appearing in the Fightmare 3 wrestling event involving Grant Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WWE World Champion Mick Foley in Norwich as he will be appearing in the Fightmare 3 wrestling event involving Grant Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

He made history 21 years ago by being thrown 22ft off a cage by The Undertaker.

WWE World Champion Mick Foley, front, in Norwich, pictured with the Knight family, as he will be appearing in the Fightmare 3 wrestling event involving Grant Holt. From left, Ricky (senior), Ricky (junior), Roy, and Zak Knight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWWE World Champion Mick Foley, front, in Norwich, pictured with the Knight family, as he will be appearing in the Fightmare 3 wrestling event involving Grant Holt. From left, Ricky (senior), Ricky (junior), Roy, and Zak Knight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Now, former WWE World Champion Mick Foley, 53, is in Norwich promoting his appearance with the city's biggest names in wrestling, the Knight family.

The family recently appeared in Dwayne Johnson's Fighting With My Family, which depicted the journey of Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, into WWE.

Mr Foley loved the film. He said: “Visiting Norwich has been fun, I have great guides and I've loved spending time with the Knight family.

“It is almost surreal because I have never had an introduction to a family through the cinema, so I am getting to meet the characters that are already so endearing to me and they are coming to life.

WWE World Champion Mick Foley in Norwich as he will be appearing in the Fightmare 3 wrestling event involving Grant Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWWE World Champion Mick Foley in Norwich as he will be appearing in the Fightmare 3 wrestling event involving Grant Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“It was the first movie that I have seen multiple times in the cinema since the late 80s.

“This is the biggest event in WAW history and I am really happy to be a part of it. Sitting here it is so full of character, there is nothing quite like it, a Hollywood team could not design a more authentic room.

“I love visiting parts of the world that still have strong wrestling traditions, you can feel it.”

WWE World Champion Mick Foley, centre, in Norwich, pictured with the Knight family, as he will be appearing in the Fightmare 3 wrestling event involving Grant Holt. From left, Ricky (junior), Ricky (senior), Roy, and Zak Knight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWWE World Champion Mick Foley, centre, in Norwich, pictured with the Knight family, as he will be appearing in the Fightmare 3 wrestling event involving Grant Holt. From left, Ricky (junior), Ricky (senior), Roy, and Zak Knight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Alongside The Knight family, including Paige, and Norwich City legend Grant Holt, Mr Foley, also known as his wrestling alter egos ManKind and Dude Love, will appear at Fightmare 3 at Carrow Road on Sunday, June 2.

“My goal every night is to help people leave the building with a smile on their face,” he added, “I'll do that through whatever means I can, it might be refereeing or time keeping.

“Grant's a super athlete and I know he is really excited about his match and I would tell him not to forget that this is fun and not to be so nervous he doesn't enjoy it.”

One of Mr Foley's most daring acts was being thrown off a Hell in a Cell cage. He lost two teeth during the move.

He added: “Once I was up on that cell, if I could have found a way to climb back down without ruining my career I would have taken it as I was absolutely terrified - but we ended up making history.

“It was extremely painful and that's how I lost my bottom teeth but I won't replace them as they represent such a distinct moment in my career.“

More than 3,000 tickets have been sold for Fightmare 3. For information on the event go to www.fightmare.co.uk

