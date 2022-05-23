Michael McIntyre and Robert Rinder spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre in the stands before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. - Credit: PA

While Norwich City fans will want to forget the match on Sunday, some were left with a memento after bagging a selfie with a celebrity.

Michael McIntyre and Robert Rinder were spotted in the stands at Carrow Road as their team Tottenham Hotspur took on Norwich City, with the away side winning 5-0.

The star of ITV's Judge Rinder praised fans of the opposing team on Twitter after watching the game live and wrote: "What a credit to the sport Norwich City FC fans are.

"Thank you for having us, you'll be back."

In a reply to a tweet, he also thanked a member of staff at Norwich Railway Station who sold him a packet of pickled onion Monster Munch.

Comedian Michael McIntyre was happy to pose for photos both inside and outside the stadium and was last spotted in the stands at Carrow Road in 2019.