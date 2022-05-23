Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Michael McIntyre and Robert Rinder spotted at Carrow Road

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:23 PM May 23, 2022
Comedian Michael McIntyre in the stands before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

Comedian Michael McIntyre in the stands before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. - Credit: PA

While Norwich City fans will want to forget the match on Sunday, some were left with a memento after bagging a selfie with a celebrity. 

Michael McIntyre and Robert Rinder were spotted in the stands at Carrow Road as their team Tottenham Hotspur took on Norwich City, with the away side winning 5-0. 

The star of ITV's Judge Rinder praised fans of the opposing team on Twitter after watching the game live and wrote: "What a credit to the sport Norwich City FC fans are.

"Thank you for having us, you'll be back." 

Comedian Michael McIntyre in the stands before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

Comedian Michael McIntyre in the stands before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. - Credit: PA

In a reply to a tweet, he also thanked a member of staff at Norwich Railway Station who sold him a packet of pickled onion Monster Munch.

Comedian Michael McIntyre was happy to pose for photos both inside and outside the stadium and was last spotted in the stands at Carrow Road in 2019. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Punters enjoying the beer garden at the Garden Cocktail Bar and Eatery in Muspole Street.

Norwich cocktail bar and restaurant relaunches with new name and menu

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich fans celebrate their side‚Äôs 1st goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, N

Supporters' fears that Spurs game at Carrow Road may turn nasty

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
St Anne's Quarter in King Street has had issues with sewage. Pictured inset is Green councillor Lesley Grahame 

Sewage seeps through floorboards and blocks sinks in apartment block

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The new Tesco Express store in London Street is close to completion 

Finishing touches added to new Tesco store in city centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon