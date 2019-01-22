Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ex-Norwich City coach died from brain injury ahead of sex abuse trial, inquest hears

22 January, 2019 - 11:56
Former youth football coach and scout Michael

Former youth football coach and scout Michael "Kit" Carson. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Norwich City coach Michael “Kit” Carson died from a traumatic brain injury on the day he was due to go on trial on historical sex abuse charges, an inquest heard.

The 75-year-old had denied 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The allegations involved 11 boys under the age of 16, between 1978 and 2009.

Carson’s trial was listed to begin at Peterborough Crown Court on January 7, but he died in a single-vehicle crash that morning.

Cambridgeshire’s senior coroner, David Heming, opening and adjourning an inquest in Huntingdon on Tuesday, said Carson was the driver of a Mazda 3 car which crashed off the A1303 at Bottisham, around seven miles east of Cambridge.

“The circumstances as presently known are that the vehicle left the carriageway on to a wide grass verge and collided with a tree,” said Mr Heming.

“Mr Carson suffered fatal injuries.

“The cause of death provided by the post-mortem examination is a traumatic brain injury.”

Carson died at the scene, with no other vehicles or people involved.

The section of rural single-carriageway road where the collision took place is straight and has a 60mph speed limit.

“It’s clear that there are further investigations to be done by Cambridgeshire Police concerning the circumstances of the accident,” Mr Heming said.

“In addition, it’s routine in these types of investigations for samples to be sent for toxicological analysis and results of these specialist examinations of blood normally take approximately six weeks.

“I would like to express my condolences and sympathy to the wife of the deceased.”

Carson, of St Bartholomew’s Court, Riverside, Cambridge, had worked at Norwich City, Peterborough United and Cambridge United.

He was on bail at the time of his death.

The hearing was adjourned until June 18 for a full inquest.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Railway extreme weather plan to avoid repeat of ‘Beast from the East’ disruption

Greater Anglia and Network Rail have produced a new plan to help rail services cope with extreme weather like that seen in the 'Beast from the East'. Picture: Greater Anglia

Man fined after Christmas Eve ‘violent brawl’ in front of children at pub

The brawl happened at the Blue Boar pub in Sprowston Credit: Google Maps

Former Norwich City player ‘went too far’ and sexually assaulted woman at nightclub, court hears

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Latitude 2019 line-up set to be announced this week

Latitude Festival 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists