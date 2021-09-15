I'm sick of the political scandals — we just need more decent MPs

Opinion

Published: 12:30 PM September 15, 2021

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove has come under fire following a series of resurfaced Cambridge Union speeches - Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

During my customary late-night Twitter perusal this week I got a shock.

I made the stupid mistake of reading some questionable remarks reportedly made by Michael Gove from a handful of Cambridge Union debates — which have since been obtained by The Independent.

It didn’t matter that they happened three decades ago. Their contents left me seething, and I was suddenly wide awake.

For a start he seemingly refers to people living in countries Britain had colonised as “fuzzy-wuzzies”.

He also boasted of his happiness at seeing Margaret Thatcher create a “new empire” where “the happy south stamps over the cruel, dirty, toothless face of the northerner”.

Born and raised in the north, at that point I spat out my Yorkshire tea. How dare he?!

Gay people were not immune from his attacks either, who apparently “thrive primarily upon short-term relations” and one-night stands.

In short, he drew on every regionalist, sexist, homophobic and racist trope you possibly could. And worse: he said them all publicly, and without shame!

I’m not saying people need to be berated for everything they’ve ever said, because our views change over time.

But this is a man who has reached the upper echelons of power and is making decisions which affect our lives. He went to Oxford, and seems on the whole a pretty intelligent chap.

Too intelligent to assume these speeches are “accidental” gaffes, but instead genuinely held views with a sprinkle of hyperbole and crass humour.

And this isn’t just an issue confined to one political party: MPs across the entire spectrum have been accused of persistent sexual harassment, for example.

Honestly, all I want the next time I go to the ballot box is to be able to put a tick against someone who hasn’t previously disrespected a huge portion of the British public.

Just a decent lad or lass who cares about their constituents and wants to make a difference.

Is that really too much to ask?