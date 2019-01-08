Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Inquest opens for man found dead at his home days after Christmas

08 January, 2019 - 13:52
Eastgate House on Thorpe road, Norwich, home of the Norfolk Coroner's office. Photo by Simon Finlay

Eastgate House on Thorpe road, Norwich, home of the Norfolk Coroner's office. Photo by Simon Finlay

Archant Norfolk Copyright

An inquest has opened into the death of a Mulbarton man who died at his home last month.

Michael Catton, 75, died on December 27, 2018, at his home in Lark Rose, Mulbarton.

Opening the inquest on Tuesday, January 8, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Mr Catton, who was born in Petersfield, Hampshire, was a retired railway worker.

The medical cause of death was given as asphyxia due to hanging.

The inquest was adjourned until April 15, 2019.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

School thrilled after being judged ‘good’ for first time in 14 years

Headteacher Adam Dabin with pupils at Henderson Green Primary Academy, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Isle of Dogs murder: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

#includeImage($article, 225)

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Isle of Dogs home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

#includeImage($article, 225)

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Poplar flat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

13 brilliant family attractions to visit in 2019

Go Ape! in Thetford

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘Norwich will soon be a ghost town’– locals react to news Jamie’s Italian will close

Jamie's Italian at the Royal Arcade which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens for man found dead at his home days after Christmas

Eastgate House on Thorpe road, Norwich, home of the Norfolk Coroner's office. Photo by Simon Finlay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists