'Magnificent': Micah Richards on Sprowston youngster's goal line clearance

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:49 PM September 13, 2021   
A Sprowston Tigers U10 player has been praised by Micah Richards on Football Focus.

A Sprowston Tigers U10 player has been praised by Micah Richards on Football Focus. - Credit: Ricky Cleverley

A Norfolk youngster's stunning goal line clearance has been praised by BBC football pundit Micah Richards after it featured on Football Focus. 

The video showed young defender George Cleverley backheeling the ball off the line during a match between Sprowston Tigers U10s and Costessey Dragons U10s in the Norfolk Combined Youth Football Team League.

He made the clearance after the goalkeeper Louis initially made a fingertip save from Costessey Dragons striker Freddie.

The clip was introduced by former Arsenal defender Alex Scott as part of a round-up of grassroots action commentated on by the BBC team.

Reacting to the clearance on Football Focus, Mr Richards said: "Absolutely magnificent, the way he gets his foot over there, I've done this before.

"That is amazing, well done George."

