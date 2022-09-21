Another TWO city churches confirm permanent closure
- Credit: Google Street View
A further two Methodist churches in the Norwich area have shut their doors for good as congregation numbers dwindled.
Spixworth Methodist Church in Godfrey Road has closed.
The fellowship at Horsford Methodist Church has now merged with the congregation at Drayton and will no longer meet for worship at Horsford's chapel.
This follows the announcement earlier this month that the Methodist church at Heartsease Lane will close by the end of the year.
Reverend Andy Burrows, minister at Sprowston Methodist Church and superintendent of the Norwich Methodist Circuit, said decisions to close the churches - which had congregations of between 15 and 20 people - were made because the congregations had become unviable.
He said: "They were very small, elderly and not able to sustain the life of the church any longer.
"This is part of a widespread national trend across most traditional denominations.
"Churches are more expensive to run nowadays and will be this autumn going into the winter.
"These decisions were taken before escalating bills became a factor but they obviously will make churches think twice about how they operate.
"There are no other churches at risk of closing."
He added: "We found some elderly congregations were really struggling with the day-to-day running and the necessities of the law, finance, property maintenance and so on.
"It was really a release for them to join a larger Methodist congregation and to be looked after rather than put too much to work."
The reverend explained how the now empty places of worship, although they can no longer be maintained by the church, will first be attempted to be utilised for community use.
Failing that the buildings will be sold on the open market with the hope they can be used and retained.
He added: "These closures certainly shouldn't deter people from going to a place of worship to practice their faith.
"There are lots of very lively churches in Norwich that are growing and seeing families coming.
"We're hoping that those people who have served long and hard for many years are now able to join a larger congregation where they don't have so much work to do."