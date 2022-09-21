Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Another TWO city churches confirm permanent closure

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:00 PM September 21, 2022
Updated: 3:23 PM September 21, 2022
Horsford Methodist Church is one of two churches to permanently shut its doors due to unviable congregations

Horsford Methodist Church is one of two churches to permanently shut its doors due to unviable congregations - Credit: Google Street View

A further two Methodist churches in the Norwich area have shut their doors for good as congregation numbers dwindled.

Spixworth Methodist Church in Godfrey Road has closed.

The fellowship at Horsford Methodist Church has now merged with the congregation at Drayton and will no longer meet for worship at Horsford's chapel.

This follows the announcement earlier this month that the Methodist church at Heartsease Lane will close by the end of the year.

Spixworth Methodist Church - alongside Horsford Methodist Church - has closed its doors to congregational worship

Spixworth Methodist Church - alongside Horsford Methodist Church - has closed its doors to congregational worship - Credit: Google Street View

Reverend Andy Burrows, minister at Sprowston Methodist Church and superintendent of the Norwich Methodist Circuit, said decisions to close the churches - which had congregations of between 15 and 20 people - were made because the congregations had become unviable.

He said: "They were very small, elderly and not able to sustain the life of the church any longer.

Rev Andy Burrows, minister at Sprowston Methodist Church

Rev Andy Burrows, minister at Sprowston Methodist Church - Credit: Norwich Methodist Circuit

"This is part of a widespread national trend across most traditional denominations.

"Churches are more expensive to run nowadays and will be this autumn going into the winter.

Most Read

  1. 1 All the exciting changes happening at Chantry Place shopping centre
  2. 2 Norwich fish and chip shop named one of UK's best
  3. 3 My First Home: 'I bought it on Magdalen Street for £36.5k and sold it for over £100k'
  1. 4 Fears former shoe factory site will be 'forgotten' after apartments refused
  2. 5 City road closed for emergency works after lead pipe found
  3. 6 'Sexual activity' in lay-by forces police to carry out high visibility patrols
  4. 7 West End smash-hit heading to Norwich on its first ever UK tour
  5. 8 Man fined for running 'unlicensed and unhygienic' tattoo studio in bedroom
  6. 9 Plea for enforcement to end 'nightmare' parking battle
  7. 10 Military helicopters spotted landing at Norwich Airport

"These decisions were taken before escalating bills became a factor but they obviously will make churches think twice about how they operate.

"There are no other churches at risk of closing."

Heartsease Lane Methodist Church

Heartsease Lane Methodist Church announced its closure by the end of the year earlier this month - Credit: Google Maps

He added: "We found some elderly congregations were really struggling with the day-to-day running and the necessities of the law, finance, property maintenance and so on.

"It was really a release for them to join a larger Methodist congregation and to be looked after rather than put too much to work."

The reverend explained how the now empty places of worship, although they can no longer be maintained by the church, will first be attempted to be utilised for community use.

Failing that the buildings will be sold on the open market with the hope they can be used and retained.

He added: "These closures certainly shouldn't deter people from going to a place of worship to practice their faith.

"There are lots of very lively churches in Norwich that are growing and seeing families coming.

"We're hoping that those people who have served long and hard for many years are now able to join a larger congregation where they don't have so much work to do."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

xxx_01_dukespalacewharf_norwich_sep22

Two-bed city flat with balcony overlooking river selling for £270,000

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
An Adventure Leisure facility is coming to Norwich this winter 

Retail

All the exciting changes happening at Norwich Riverside

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
XO Kitchen and L’ Hexagone, in Norwich, were praised by world-renowned food critic Jay Rayner in his latest review

Food critic Jay Rayner heaps praise on two city restaurants

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The A146 Loddon Road junction with Fox Lane

Man in 20s dies after van crashes into field

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon