Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

Icy conditions and wintry showers are set to hit the region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England as icy patches are expected to develop overnight.

The warning is in place from 10pm on January 16 to 11am on January 17.

The national weather service has told people to expect an increased risk of injuries due to slips and falls on icy patches and the possibility of ice on untreated roads pavements and cycle paths.

The Met Office said: “With the exception of high ground, most places will not see any snow settling.”

A spokesperson for local forecaster Weatherquest said: “There will be some clear spells this evening but as bits of cloud move in from the north in the early hours there may be wintry showers in some parts of the region.

“At the lowest temperatures overnight it will just about reach freezing and these low temperatures after showers of course means there is potential for ice.”