Met Office warns of ‘shock to the system’ with temperatures set to drop sharply

Temperatures are set to drop this weekend with strong winds on the Norfolk coast. File photo of Cromer beach. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY. Archant Norfolk 2013

People in Norfolk and Waveney can expect a “shock to the system” this week as temperatures dip sharply after a spell of unseasonably warm weather.

Parts of the region could see temperatures drop to 1C by the weekend with winds speeds hitting 50mph on the Norfolk coast.

It comes after a weekend of warm weather which saw highs of 19C in Tibenham and Weybourne on Sunday.

Adam Dury, of Norwich based Weatherquest, said: “There will be daytime temperatures of 8C or 9C at the weekend. Overnight temperatures into Saturday morning could go as low as 1C or 2C in south Norfolk and Suffolk.

“It will feel warmer on the coast but there will be quite a noticeable breeze on Saturday with winds up to 40mph or 50mph.

“Sunday morning will feel warmer with highs of 5C.”

A spokesman for the Met Office said the cooler temperatures “will be a bit of a shock to the system”.

He added: “Temperatures will be below average - going from above average at the moment.”