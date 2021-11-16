Meet the Meltons: Five members of family land lead roles in city panto

The Melton family will take to the stage in the Taverham panto - Credit: Chris Wright

Oh no they haven't! Oh yes they have!

One Taverham family has landed not one, but five key roles in their local panto to the delight of their family and friends.

The Melton family have long been involved with the knee-slapping fun at New Taverham Players.

And this year the family will get even closer as they take to the stage.

The Melton five. (Clockwise from back left) Steven, Katrina, Tracy, Grace and Danielle. - Credit: Chris Wright

The family's involvement with the theatre group dates back to 1980.

Tracy Melton joined when her mum and dad became musical directors for the pantomime Dick Whittington.

Tracy said: “Apart from a short break I have been with them ever since. Sometimes I've been performing on stage and sometimes I've taken up directing.”

Her husband Steven then joined the company in 1994.

All five of the Meltons were on stage for The Addams Family in 2014. - Credit: Chris Wright

And their daughters soon followed suit.

Teacher Danielle, who is 27 and lives in Gorleston has also joined the line up.

As has Katrina, 25, who is a receptionist at Holiday Inn in Norwich.

They are joined by Grace, 25, who works in Jarrolds on the Benefit Cosmetics counter.

The girls all joined in 2003 when Danielle was eight and twins Katrina and Grace were six.

They have all continued with the group, treading the boards in numerous pantomimes and musicals.

The family last all performed onstage together in 2014 in The Addams family.

Tracy directing the cast of Aladdin. - Credit: Chris Wright

But with theatre back and bigger than ever, the family will now take to the stage to perform Aladdin.

Steven, a regional care home manager, is playing Widow Twankey, Katrina is playing the title role, Grace is playing Wishee Washee and Danielle is playing Spirit of the Ring - Tracy is part of the directing team.

Tracy said: "I'm currently in rehearsals for the Sound of Music playing Frau Schmidt with the Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society.

“I came home from a rehearsal to find my family all together rehearsing their lines for this December's pantomime.”

Steven and Katrina in the New Taverham Players production of Annie. - Credit: Chris Wright

Aladdin opens this month. - Credit: Chris Wright

Aladdin runs from November 29 through to December 4.

Tickets are £10 - concessions £8.

Visit newtaverhamplayers.com to book or call the box office on 01603 424313.

And you can catch the Meltons again next tear when they will take to the stage in Sister Act.

The Meltons will star in the family pantomime in Taverham. - Credit: Chris Wright

To express interest in joining the company email Chris Wright: cwdachris@gmail.com