Actress who wouldn't take no for an answer to attend same school as TV star

Published: 1:23 PM August 11, 2021

An aspiring city actress who refused to give up on her dream is taking a big step forward in her career - having secured a place at a prestigious drama school which counts Amanda Holden among its alumni.

Meg Artherton, 24 from Norwich has always enjoyed acting, having got into it through her father.

From appearing in roles at Ormiston Victory Academy, to then taking on lead roles in some of Norwich and Norfolk's most well-known theatres.

Miss Artherton had been auditioning for drama schools since the age of 18, facing rejection after rejection but she never gave up,

Now, six years of persistence has paid off and she is heading to Mountview in London to train as an actress.

"As hard as the acting profession can be, I always understood that it requires hard work and perseverance," she said.

"I have succeeded in getting to the final rounds and recalls during the audition seasons, I never managed to land a place."

Miss Artherton appeared in Ghost the musical at Ormiston Victory Academy when she was 18 and it was this production that gave her the drive to continue fighting for what she knew she wanted.

"Sam Claflin came to see it, he told me I could do it if I kept trying. I met him and his wife in London and they talked me through it, they really helped me. I go back to this when I get rejected.

"This is what I love - I don’t want to do anything else."

And on her mother's birthday this year there was double reason for her family to celebrate, when she received a voicemail from the school's principal informing her that she had finally been accepted to a three year acting degree.

She said: "The amount of validation and relief I felt in this moment was everything I ever dreamed of.

"The downside of this amazing opportunity is that Mountview is only partially funded by student finance.

‘Therefore, with the £6,000 from loans and the generosity of my wonderful family and the NNOS trust fund, so far, I am still unfortunately short £2,500 for my first year of tuition fees."

She has been working three jobs to help make up the shortfall, but is also appealing for any sponsorship or donations to help her fulfil her dream.

She said: "I have been working three jobs whilst performing in professional productions throughout the county to try and save like crazy.

"It would kill me to decline my long-awaited offer due to financial shortfalls."

She is largely inspired by director Marcus Romer, the two have worked together over the last year and he is currently directing ‘Our Town’ which runs at Sheringham Little Theatre until Saturday, August 14.

And to any young person facing adversity or rejection, she had a sound piece of advice.

She said: "Take time and evaluate whether you really want to do this. If you do, you can."

Christopher Davidson, 29, from Norwich, numbers among the schools other alumni and has shared the stage with Miss Artherton on a number of occasions.

He said: "I’m so happy for her that she has got herself a place at Mountview.

"I look back fondly on my time there and I can confidently say that Meg will do nothing but excel there.

"I’ve gone on to work in shows in London, the wider UK and abroad. I’m back home to Norwich and have started directing shows with Echo Youth Theatre and providing private singing coaching to young people.

"Meg getting into Mountview proves once again how people from Norfolk can really excel in theatre and she is nothing but an inspiration for others looking to head for those bright lights of the film and stage."

If you are a young person who has a story to tell or would be interested in having your voice heard in the paper, please contact Sophie Skyring via sophie.skyring@archant.co.uk








