Curtains up! Drama school dream achieved thanks to donations
Published: 10:00 AM September 2, 2021
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Budding starlet Meg Artherton is set to head to the big city after donations from the public allowed her to secure a place at a prestigious drama school.
Norwich 24-year-old Meg faced six years of rejection before finally getting the call she'd been waiting for.
London-based drama school Mountview offered her a place - but Meg was £2,500 short on the fees.
Launching a campaign online saw 68 people contribute to the fees.
Meg said: "I just want to say thank you so much to everyone.
You may also want to watch:
"Seeing the generosity and support of so many people, I just couldn't believe it."
She added: "I can go and train in what I love to do, finally. Thank you so much to the people who donated - I promise I'll make you proud."
Most Read
- 1 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
- 2 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
- 3 Mum slapped with two parking tickets despite never actually parking
- 4 New burrito bar to open in city centre
- 5 Eyesore for neighbours as car and rubbish dumped
- 6 'I don't care what people think': 11-year-old on her gender transition
- 7 'Hidden gem' hotel reopens restaurant after three years being shut
- 8 Race against time to finish roadworks ahead of new school term
- 9 Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her
- 10 'Harmful to the character of the area' - Orlando's ordered to remove sign