Curtains up! Drama school dream achieved thanks to donations

Sophie Skyring

Published: 10:00 AM September 2, 2021   
Megan Artherton will study drama thanks to donations from the public - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Budding starlet Meg Artherton is set to head to the big city after donations from the public allowed her to secure a place at a prestigious drama school. 

Norwich 24-year-old Meg faced six years of rejection before finally getting the call she'd been waiting for. 

London-based drama school Mountview offered her a place - but Meg was £2,500 short on the fees. 

Actor Megan Artherton, 24, in the dressing room at the Sheringham Little Theatre - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Launching a campaign online saw 68 people contribute to the fees. 

Meg said: "I just want to say thank you so much to everyone.

"Seeing the generosity and support of so many people, I just couldn't believe it."

She added: "I can go and train in what I love to do, finally. Thank you so much to the people who donated - I promise I'll make you proud."

Megan has been offered a place at the prestigious Mountview. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

