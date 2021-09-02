Curtains up! Drama school dream achieved thanks to donations

Published: 10:00 AM September 2, 2021

Budding starlet Meg Artherton is set to head to the big city after donations from the public allowed her to secure a place at a prestigious drama school.

Norwich 24-year-old Meg faced six years of rejection before finally getting the call she'd been waiting for.

London-based drama school Mountview offered her a place - but Meg was £2,500 short on the fees.

Launching a campaign online saw 68 people contribute to the fees.

Meg said: "I just want to say thank you so much to everyone.

"Seeing the generosity and support of so many people, I just couldn't believe it."

She added: "I can go and train in what I love to do, finally. Thank you so much to the people who donated - I promise I'll make you proud."