Nurse trekking 100km in the Sahara desert in memory of her mum

A nurse will trek in the blistering heat to raise money for the disease which killed her mum.

Abigail Mutimer, from Old Catton, will spend five days in the Sahara desert while she treks 100km to fundraise for the Brain Tumour Charity next February.

It is a charity close to the 44-year-old's heart as the condition killed her mum, Pauline Mutimer, 69, three years ago.

Now the nurse, who works at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, wants to raise awareness around the condition and help fund life-saving research.

Ms Mutimer said: "I struggled with grief after I lost my mum because I miss her so much. It is an awful feeling but I want to try and do something and turn my negative into a positive."

She said the trek was a perfect nod to her mother's memory as she travelled extensively when she was younger.

Ms Mutimer added: "My mum was such a positive lady and was always upbeat and would give anything a go. I know Mum would want me to do it and if she was here she would want to do it with me, but she will be with me every step of the way.

"My Mum was my inspiration. She was very strong and very determined and always so supportive. She never wasn't there for my and my brother - and adored my two children.

"She was also such fun and a great laugh. Me and the kids would take the mickey out of her a lot and she would take it so well. It was horrendous to lose her but I'm lucky I had her and had such an amazing mum."

This is not the first challenge Ms Mutimer has taken up to raise awareness around Brain Tumours - last year she ran the Great North Run and raised over £600.

But a trek through the Sahara desert is unlike anything Ms Mutimer has done before, although she added she has researched training plans.

She said: "I'm not nervous actually. In fact, I would say I'm really excited although I don't know what to expect. I have just been overwhelmed by the support I have received so far."

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/abigail-mutimer2