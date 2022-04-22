Meet the Norwich City supporters in the running for Fan of the Season

Meet the Norwich City fans in the running for the Fan of the Season Award, from left: Amber Sheehy, Jill Dann and Cillian O'Grady - Credit: Norwich City Football Club

Three Canaries supporters have been shortlisted for Norwich City's Michelle Dack Fan of the Season Award for 2021/22.

Named after a popular superfan who died in January 2018, the club has received more than 150 nominations for this season's award.

The club has subsequently whittled them down to three: Amber Sheehy, Jill Dann and Cillian O'Grady.

Amber Sheehy with one of her favourite players Tim Krul. - Credit: Norwich City Football Club

Amber Sheehy

Having been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour when she was five, Amber has had surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy to help get rid of cancer.

Following successful treatment, she is now living life to the fullest and has become a big City fan.

Amber recently met some of the first team squad and hopes to join an under-nines girls team next season to play in goal.

Mum, Amanda, said: "Considering only a few years ago she had to gain the strength to walk and kick a ball, now she's unstoppable."

Jill Dann (pictured in yellow) has been a Norwich City supporter for 43 years. - Credit: Norwich City Football Club

Jill Dann

After becoming renowned as the scarf-waving city fan, 82-year-old Jill Dann has experienced many highs and lows while supporting the club over the past 43 years.

Having recently dealt with the return of cancer, Jill still attends every home match and listens to commentary when Norwich play away from home.

But it's her unselfishness that has shone through this season after she upgraded her season ticket so her granddaughter's boyfriend could go as a birthday present to the match against Manchester United and potentially miss her first home match for 43 years.

However, city goalkeeper Angus Gunn and his club legend father Bryan found out and offered Jill and her partner a ticket so that she was able to watch the match.

Cillian O'Grady with fellow Irishman and City striker Adam Idah - Credit: Norwich City Football Club

Cillian O'Grady

Living in Dublin, Cillian has to travel from Ireland every time he wants to watch his team play in the flesh at Carrow Road.

Having followed the Canaries in many away matches this season such as trips to Liverpool, Everton, Tottenham and Brighton, Cillian is a positive supporter who likes to look at the bright side.

He has become a season ticket holder for the 2022/23 season and plans to keep attending as many away matches as possible.

To vote for Norwich City's Fan of the Season, click here.