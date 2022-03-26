Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

What does it take to keep an owl as a pet?

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:30 AM March 26, 2022
Evie-Grace Forsdick, nine, and her dad Mark with one-year-old barn owl Destiny and Eurasian eagle owl Teddy, 20

Evie-Grace Forsdick, nine, and her dad Mark with one-year-old barn owl Destiny and Eurasian eagle owl Teddy, 20 - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The news of three escaped Eurasian eagle owls has captivated the people of Norwich.

But how do handlers look after these fantastic beasts?

Maya Derrick met Evie-Grace Forsdick of Costessey-based Evie's Owls to find out more.

At just nine years old Evie Forsdick already has a wealth of knowledge about owls, having set up her business 18 months ago.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's Pound Lane fire, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Car bursts into flames outside city supermarket

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Hellesdon Hall Road, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Sweet Briar closure causes 45 minute delays on city roads

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Hellesdon Recreation Ground where razor blades were found. Pictured inset is parish council vice-chairman Bill Johnson

Razor blades scattered across city park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Dean Brandish and his family have been keeping owls for three years and he is gutted that Luna and Buddy got out.

Subscriber Exclusive

TWO MORE giant eagle owls now on the loose in Norwich

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon