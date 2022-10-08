Meet the six Highland cows you didn't know live in Norwich

Meet Taverham Mill's Highland cows, as introduced by the site's manager Harry Waye-Barker (inset) - Credit: Harry Waye-Barker

Tucked away in an idyllic nature reserve on the edge of the city are some of the city's most unusual neighbours.

Taverham Mill is home to a fishery and swathes of lush greenery with the River Wensum flowing through its centre.

And roaming through its woodlands and wetlands are six majestic Highland cows.

Harry Waye-Barker is the reserve and fishery manager tasked with looking after the herd - and all the other animals at the site.

There are six cows living at Taverham Mill with 30 acres of pasture for them to explore - Credit: Harry Waye-Barker

The 35-year-old said: “The Highland cattle have been with us for 15 years – we currently have six of them.”

The lovely ladies are named Jocelyn, Selma, Sonya, Stacie, Candice and Amy.

He continued: “They graze on the wetland meadow and they eat a variety of grasses and wetland plants, they're really thriving.

“The cattle drink from the river Wensum and have 30 acres of pasture to graze and roam.”

The highland cows are very sociable and friendly but visitors should not touch them as they do not like being petted - Credit: Harry Waye-Barker

Visitors to the reserve are able to get very close to the animals however Harry warns that people must remain cautious and not touch the cows – although they are friendly they do not enjoy being petted.

Harry explained: “The Highland cows we have are very different to the average cows that people see - they are magnificent.

“They have beautiful features with large rounded horns and long shaggy coats but that doesn't mean people should try and touch them.”

The cattle live on the reserve for most of the year but go on a short winter break if it is likely the reserve will flood.

The six cows are affectionally named Jocelyn, Selma, Sonya, Stacie, Candice and Amy. - Credit: Harry Waye-Barker

Harry said: “They are incredible to see and they're so sociable.”

The nature boffin added there are droves of reasons why people should visit the reserve this winter and not just for the cattle.

He said: “It is a stunning walk with a mixed and varied habitat.

The cows thrive on the reserve because of the amount of wetland plants there is for them to graze on - Credit: Harry Waye-Barker

“There is something to see all through the year – not to mention a lovely café that serves delicious homemade cakes.”

It costs £4 for adults to visit and £2 for children

The reserve will also be running a nature trail throughout the October half term.

Visitors are able to get close to the cows and see them thrive in the habitat on the outskirts of the Fine City - Credit: Harry Waye-Barker

What to know about Highland cattle:

Their name gives it away – Highland cattle originate from the Scottish Highlands.

They are a rustic breed of cow with long horns and a shaggy coat and are known for their hardiness.

This bodes well for them as it means they are able to withstand the intemperate conditions that the region is known for.

The breed - despite its size - is well known for having an excellent temperament and being very docile.

In Scotland they have been known to approach walkers in the hope of obtaining some affection.

Highland cattle have been living alongside humans for thousands of years.

There is written record of the Highland breed as far back as the year 1200 AD.

Before the days of central heating Highland cows were also brought into homes so their body heat could be used to warm the house.