Norfolk Day 2021: Meet for a Mardle event helps combat loneliness

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 5:17 PM July 27, 2021   
Konectbus hosted a ‘Meet for a Mardle’ event in Norwich for Norfolk Day

A special event to help combat loneliness in the county took place in Norwich today as part of Norfolk Day.

Konectbus hosted its ‘Meet for a Mardle’ event between 10am and 3pm on Westlegate in the city today. 

Konectbus hosted a ‘Meet for a Mardle’ event in Norwich for Norfolk Day

The event was to encourage people to come and chat to find out more about its bus services, new travel app, and forthcoming timetable changes, alongside its Chatty Bus initiative to help reduce social isolation across Norwich.  

Network manager, Steve Royall, said: “Much of the last year has been spent atome arter we dussent go out. Today’s dew is just the job to git out and come along for a mardle, or for us to lend a lug if yew have suffen to say about our bus services.” 

Konectbus hosted a ‘Meet for a Mardle’ event in Norwich for Norfolk Day

The event was supported by members of the Norwich Together Alliance (NTA) to raise awareness of its own services to reduce loneliness.  

The Chatty Bus was on display alongside members of the NTA.  

Konectbus hosted a ‘Meet for a Mardle’ event in Norwich for Norfolk Day

Local storytellers Sarah Walker and Barrie De Lara from Norwich’s storytelling club Tales of the Undercroft were also on hand to share tales and wonders with families throughout the day.  

Konectbus hosted a ‘Meet for a Mardle’ event in Norwich for Norfolk Day

Konectbus hosted a Meet for a Mardle event for Norfolk Day

