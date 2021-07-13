Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?

Published: 7:34 AM July 13, 2021

The Norwich Tuckswood restaurant was lit up in red. - Credit: David Parry/PA Wire

One of Norwich's McDonald's restaurants played a starring role in the launch of the company's latest UK product.

The fast food giant is set to introduce its new McSpicy burger at UK locations this week, with the Tuckswood restaurant off Barrett Road one of only two in the country to take part in a launch event.

McDonalds surveyed more than 5,000 adults across the country, and found customers in Norwich had the lowest tolerance to spice compared to the rest of the country.

As a result, the Tuckswood restaurant was lit up in red to represent the city's sensitive tastebuds.

The new McDonald's McSpicy burger. - Credit: McDonald's

Wolverhampton came out on top as the area which loves the heat the most, so one of the locations there was lit up in green.

To help those who struggle with spice, all McSpicy orders via the Mt McDonald's app will come with a free Happy Meal milk.

The McSpicy is available from July 14 for six weeks, up to August 24.