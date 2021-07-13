News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:34 AM July 13, 2021   
EDITORIAL USE ONLY The McDonalds in Norwich is lit up in red and green for the UK launch of their M

The Norwich Tuckswood restaurant was lit up in red. - Credit: David Parry/PA Wire

One of Norwich's McDonald's restaurants played a starring role in the launch of the company's latest UK product.

The fast food giant is set to introduce its new McSpicy burger at UK locations this week, with the Tuckswood restaurant off Barrett Road one of only two in the country to take part in a launch event.

McDonalds surveyed more than 5,000 adults across the country, and found customers in Norwich had the lowest tolerance to spice compared to the rest of the country.

As a result, the Tuckswood restaurant was lit up in red to represent the city's sensitive tastebuds.

The new McDonald's McSpicy burger.

The new McDonald's McSpicy burger. - Credit: McDonald's

Wolverhampton came out on top as the area which loves the heat the most, so one of the locations there was lit up in green.

You may also want to watch:

To help those who struggle with spice, all McSpicy orders via the Mt McDonald's app will come with a free Happy Meal milk.

The McSpicy is available from July 14 for six weeks, up to August 24.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich set for summer of disruption as roadworks begin
  2. 2 One way streets and road closures mooted in Norwich shake-up
  3. 3 Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park
  1. 4 Watch: Hundreds queue for hours outside Norwich bar for Euro 2020 final
  2. 5 Another restaurant closes temporarily because of Covid
  3. 6 'Scandalous' - Drivers' anger over city taxi rank move
  4. 7 Burglar who targets elderly strikes again
  5. 8 GoGoDiscover 2021: Everything you need to know about the city’s T-Rex trail 
  6. 9 'Baffling loophole' - How city bar can legally serve pints despite ban
  7. 10 Pictures: Agony at Norwich fan park as England lose on penalties - again
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The King's Arms pub at Mile Cross Road pictured in 2013. Pic: Denise Bradley

Forced sale of pub site should serve as warning over other eyesores

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Harry Kane England scoring

Bosses say no to Monday staff lie-in after England game

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Eaton Park. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Parking charges for two Norwich parks could be in place by end of year

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Vegan chef Josie Clemens (inset) is coming to The Gatherers in Norwich for a vegan menu takeover in August

Hell's Kitchen chef flying from LA for Norwich pub takeover

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus