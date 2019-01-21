Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

McDonald’s is giving away free cheeseburgers

21 January, 2019 - 13:21
McDonalds at the Haymarket. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

McDonalds at the Haymarket. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Fast food giant McDonald’s is offering its customers a pick-me-up on the house this week.

Monday, January 21 is widely regarded as “the most depressing day of the year”.

In a bid to improve the moods of consumers McDonald’s is offering a free cheeseburger with the McDonald’s app from today until Friday January 25.

Those who already have the app are set to add a free cheeseburger to their basket underneath the “my deals” header and pickup their order from the nearest chain.

If you don’t already have an account on the app you’ll need to sign up for one with your email address.

The deal is for one free cheeseburger per app customer, the McDonald’s cheeseburger usually costs 99p.

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

Stash of weapons seized by police from Earlham property. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Nicola Haste and Samantha Chapman. Steve Adams

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

Stash of weapons seized by police from Earlham property. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Nicola Haste and Samantha Chapman. Steve Adams

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Call for artists to make their mark on largest urban art mural in Norwich

Norwich BID's City of Stories mural by Joey La Meche in Arcade Street. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Argos has everything’ - Canaries player stuns fans with his favourite thing about Norwich

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Norwich City transfer rumours: Nelson Oliveira set for Reading medical

Nelson Oliveira is reportedly set for a Reading medical Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists