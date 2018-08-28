Mayor recognises project with annual award

Pastor Barry Rooks, with the work in progress to set up The Shed at The Arc at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

As The Shed reaches a critical point in its future, the project has received an award recognising its positive community work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New Wymondham mayor Tony Holden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 New Wymondham mayor Tony Holden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

On Saturday, January 19, Wymondham Town Council awarded its annual Civic Award to Barry Rooks at a reception held at the Dell bowls club on Norwich Road.

Fellow volunteer Steve Lyne joined the founder at the ceremony and they dedicated the award to the team of men behind the conversion of their current headquarters at The Arc on Ayton Road.

Following the presentation hosted by mayor Tony Holden, Mr Rooks said he was feeling optimistic about securing the essential funding to keep the project running and that receiving the award would help with future funding bids.

Mr Holden said the council had unanimously agreed that the 2019 award should go to the project and that they hoped it would help make more men aware of the service.