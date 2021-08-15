News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Rail fans turn out to greet Mayflower into Norwich

David Hannant

Published: 9:45 PM August 15, 2021   
Chuffed rail enthusiast Kevin Drake with his nephew Liam and the Mayflower

Chuffed rail enthusiast Kevin Drake with his nephew Liam and the Mayflower - Credit: Archant

Scores of rail enthusiasts armed with cameras and smiles lined the platform of Norwich station to welcome an extra special guest to the city.

As part of a day touring East Anglia, the Mayflower paid a fleeting visit to the Fine City, arriving from Colchester.

The locomotive, one of just two surviving B1 Class models, steamed into the station at 8.15pm sharp - right on time.

The Mayflower in Norwich station

The Mayflower in Norwich station - Credit: Archant

It arrived at the rear of the train, with a helpful diesel locomotive sharing the load from the front.

And it was greeted by a crowd of delighted trainspotters, with cameras at the ready to take photographs and the occasional selfie.

Among its welcomers were 37-year-old Kevin Drake, his 12-year old nephew Liam Rothwell and mum Margaret Abbott, 70.


Rail enthusiasts gather to welcome the Mayflower

Rail enthusiasts gather to welcome the Mayflower - Credit: Archant

Mr Drake, originally from Norwich, was visiting the city from Huddersfield, where he now lived, and learned of the loco's appearance at short notice.

He said: "I've always been a big enthusiast, I'm fascinated by the engineering of them - but I have to admit, the Mallard is my favourite hands down."

