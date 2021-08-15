Rail fans turn out to greet Mayflower into Norwich

Published: 9:45 PM August 15, 2021

Chuffed rail enthusiast Kevin Drake with his nephew Liam and the Mayflower

Scores of rail enthusiasts armed with cameras and smiles lined the platform of Norwich station to welcome an extra special guest to the city.

As part of a day touring East Anglia, the Mayflower paid a fleeting visit to the Fine City, arriving from Colchester.

The locomotive, one of just two surviving B1 Class models, steamed into the station at 8.15pm sharp - right on time.

The Mayflower in Norwich station

It arrived at the rear of the train, with a helpful diesel locomotive sharing the load from the front.

And it was greeted by a crowd of delighted trainspotters, with cameras at the ready to take photographs and the occasional selfie.

Among its welcomers were 37-year-old Kevin Drake, his 12-year old nephew Liam Rothwell and mum Margaret Abbott, 70.





Rail enthusiasts gather to welcome the Mayflower

Mr Drake, originally from Norwich, was visiting the city from Huddersfield, where he now lived, and learned of the loco's appearance at short notice.

He said: "I've always been a big enthusiast, I'm fascinated by the engineering of them - but I have to admit, the Mallard is my favourite hands down."