Nurse donates ring sales to boost children’s ward
PUBLISHED: 11:37 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 23 June 2020
Archant
A Norwich nurse has donated more than £1,500 to boost a children’s ward after winning a competition set by a bespoke London jewellery store.
Julia Ali, a paediatric nurse on the Buxton ward at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, entered an online competition by Maya Magal and was chosen as the winner.
The jewellery turned her design into a limited edition piece to sell to the public and donated the proceeds of £1,565 to her chosen charity, the Jenny Lind children’s hospital fund.
The nurse, who has worked at NNUH for five years, said: “Over the past couple of months I have been overwhelmed, challenged and privileged to do the job I do, I couldn’t do my job without all the amazing people I work with and the support we give one another.
“I wanted to design a ring which represents positivity, the community spirit and support for the NHS and key workers.
“I have enjoyed walks seeing all the rainbows everywhere which has brought smiles to so many faces in these challenging times.”
