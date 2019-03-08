Meet the eight-year-old driving star aiming to be a Formula One world champion

Eight-year-old Max Mason of Swannington who is leading the Motorsport UK Bambino Go Karting Championship. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

He may only have been behind the wheel for a couple of years, but Max Mason is already proving he knows his way around a race track.

The eight-year-old from Swannington, near Taverham, comes from a family of racers - and just like his father, uncle and grandfather before him, the youngster is picking up trophies and lap records.

After first getting behind the wheel of a go-kart aged five, Max competed in his first race aged six and since has gone on to win more than 30 trophies.

Competing in Bambino classes at tracks across the country, the youngster, who regularly reaches speeds of 40mph, balances his school work with training and racing at weekends, sometimes having to travel as far as seven hours to compete.

Max said: "It's not just getting in and driving a kart. There are lots of things you have to learn like taking the right line, knowing the track, and getting the quickest lap time you possibly can.

"Every race meeting I practise on the Saturday, straight into racing on the Sunday, which is very tense. Your weight is checked after every race to make sure no-one is cheating, as that could get you disqualified."

Max's sister-in-law Hollie Plumstead said: "Max is just a cheeky little eight-year-old, really funny, but when he gets his helmet on he's all about racing - he goes from an eight-year-old to an adult."

With family and friends currently funding Max's passion, Ms Plumstead said after his early success the family were starting to look for potential sponsors.

She said: "We've realised that he has got a lot of potential. The difference between him and other people is so clear. What he knows and how he's behaving [on the track] is just unbelievable. He knows the lines to take - he's just racing through and though. You just can't even describe it... if he carries on the way he's going, he could make it to Formula One."

Lisa Mason, Max's mum, said she was very proud of her son, despite his speed on the track sometimes making her wince.

"I'm very proud of him, but sometimes I'm a nervous wreck, I do sit and squirm a lot but he just takes it all in his stride," she said.