Service will remember those lost to substance misuse in Norwich

Published: 6:30 AM September 14, 2021

Those who have lost their lives due to substance misuse will be remembered at a poignant city service.

Norwich saw the second highest rate of drug deaths in the country in 2019 and substance misuse remains a major issue in the county.

The Matthew Project will be hosting a free remembrance service, Norfolk Remembers, at the church of St. Peter Mancroft on Thursday, September 23.

Matthew Project recovery support programme members from the Next Steps centre in Oak Street - Credit: Contributed

The event offers time for reflection to anyone struggling or grieving as a result of drug and alcohol addiction.

Among those attending will be Caroline Jarrold, Sheriff of Norwich.

The Matthew Project, along with organisations across Norfolk, are continuing to work hard to support those affected by substance misuse.

New programmes, such as Project ADDER, have seen early success in tackling drugs harms through partnerships across health, enforcement, employment, housing and criminal justice agencies.

The service begins at 7pm with free refreshments and homemade cake available.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/norfolk-remembers-church-service-tickets-165001350481