Service will remember those lost to substance misuse in Norwich
- Credit: Archant
Those who have lost their lives due to substance misuse will be remembered at a poignant city service.
Norwich saw the second highest rate of drug deaths in the country in 2019 and substance misuse remains a major issue in the county.
The Matthew Project will be hosting a free remembrance service, Norfolk Remembers, at the church of St. Peter Mancroft on Thursday, September 23.
The event offers time for reflection to anyone struggling or grieving as a result of drug and alcohol addiction.
Among those attending will be Caroline Jarrold, Sheriff of Norwich.
The Matthew Project, along with organisations across Norfolk, are continuing to work hard to support those affected by substance misuse.
New programmes, such as Project ADDER, have seen early success in tackling drugs harms through partnerships across health, enforcement, employment, housing and criminal justice agencies.
Most Read
- 1 Woman not allowed to be in front seat of any car after Norwich collision
- 2 7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers
- 3 Royal Arcade to go under the hammer for £1.25m
- 4 Surgery at 'crisis point' - concerns over plans for hundreds of homes in village
- 5 Yorkshire pudding wrap stall shuts on Norwich market
- 6 Council spends £2.25m on Carrow House purchase
- 7 'I thought she'd never come home': Mum gives birth three months early
- 8 'I thought I was paranoid': Student, 20, caught Covid TWICE
- 9 Man's fight to stay alive after terrifying 80ft gorge fall
- 10 New away fans bar leads to urination and rock attack concerns
The service begins at 7pm with free refreshments and homemade cake available.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/norfolk-remembers-church-service-tickets-165001350481