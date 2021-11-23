Road to close as HUNDREDS set to turn out to see city home light switch-on

Matt Smith's home in Sprowston will see the road closed so people can enjoy his light switch-on - Credit: Matt Smith/Archant

He started lighting up his home to spread a little Christmas joy.

But three years later the lights at Sprowston man Matt Smith's house have become so spectacular that he has had to get a Temporary Events Notice for his light switch on, with hundreds of people expected to turn out.

Glenburne Avenue will have to shut to cars on Saturday between 5pm and 8pm with droves of families expected to flood to see the 40-installation strong spectacular be flicked on.

Mr Smith will turn on his lights around 6pm after holding the event virtually last year.

Mr Smith, the site manager of Falcon Junior School, said: "The display has grown over the years. I enjoy Christmas and it is something I feel good for doing.

"The past 18 months has been up and down and a bit grim and this year I'm going to push the boat out and make it a real festive evening.

"Sometimes I wonder if it is worth it but when you see the lights on you get a real kick. It does look good. It is worth the hard work.

"When I see the smile on children's faces when they see the lights it makes me smile."

Matt Smith outside his Sprowston home where he is installing his Christmas light display which will be switched on by the air ambulance team on Saturday. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

And Mr Smith's home spectacular which includes projectors and a light tunnel has now also ballooned to include music, family games and a chance to meet Father Christmas.

People will be encouraged to walk but visitors can use the Diamond Centre car park on School Lane.

Matt Smith, from Sprowston, by his lights when they were turned on in 2020 - Credit: Matt Smith

Mr Smith, who praised the community support for the switch-on, said: "To have the road closed and a Temporary Event Notice is a tad scary but it will be brilliant."

He believes around 700 people could turn up to the switch-on which is raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Matt Smith's home in Sprowston - Credit: Matt Smith

Since he started decorating his home he has collected several hundred pounds for the charity but this year he hopes to raise around £1,000.

Mr Smith said: "This charity is close to my heart saving lives all year round. I've seen this working and know it's been vital to the recovery of many people and their lives."

The lights will be on every night until January 4 and to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matthew-smith257