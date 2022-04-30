WIN £1k on footie predictions thanks to new bingo game

Bag yourself £1,000 in cash courtesy of a brand-new bingo game exclusively on offer to Evening News readers.

The first of its kind, Match Bingo sees footie fans make their predictions before kick-off in an app-based bingo card.

Competitors’ guesses are then stamped off a game card as the live match unfolds.

The new Match Bingo app with its creator Will Buckley. Byline: Sonya Duncan

And ahead of the Canaries’ clash with Aston Villa this weekend, players are being offered to have a go for FREE, and take home £1,000 in cash at the end of the season.

Each bingo competitor will be offered five free game cards via a link exclusively found on the Evening News+ app.

Will Buckley, founder and chief executive of Norwich-based Match Bingo, dreamt up the idea while listening to football on the radio.

He explained: "All I could hear were things like: 'Corner to city', 'Goal kick to United', 'Goal to city'.

"All these events were happening in a random order - which is fundamental to the game of bingo.

"People also carry phones around all the time as well which, conveniently, are the right shape for bingo sheets."

Players who download the app for Norwich City vs Aston Villa this weekend will find a three by five bingo card.

Each line includes two events – like a penalty – which is triggered by each club.

A further neutral bet – like a red card – can be triggered by either team.

All events on the bingo card are team-related as opposed to player specific so people who may know the ins and outs of the beautiful game can still enjoy the fun.

Will added: "For each game, players can win either £10, £20 or £50 depending on the lines cleared.

"However throughout the season we will have a leader board for those who have got the quickest full house and the winner at the end of the season will win £1,000.

"The more people who play the more likely it is for someone to win."

Bingo cards cost £1 each, with players being able to buy maximum of five, and a significant amount of the proceeds going to the East Anglia Air Ambulance charity.

Ts and Cs apply.

To sign up to the Evening News+ app click here.