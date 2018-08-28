Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Closed bridge will not reopen until January, council says

PUBLISHED: 16:42 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:42 11 December 2018

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriott's Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriott's Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter

Archant

A bridge that has been fenced off due to health and safety concerns will not reopen until January.

The bridge at Lenwade, along Marriott’s Way, was closed to the public last week due to rotting timber.

In a statement Norfolk County Council said the bridge, near Porters Lane, was closed following an inspection by engineers.

The council said the structure would be closed to the public until January.

“The team is working hard to assess the area, before carrying out work to make the bridge safe so that it can be opened at a reduced width in January,” a council spokesman said.

“This will allow people to once again use the bridge, but it will not be suitable for horse riders until it is fixed permanently.”

The council said “structural weakness” in the decking was discovered during a routine inspection on December 5.

Marriott’s Way is a 26-mile footpath and cycle route between Norwich and Aylsham.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Norvic House, Chapelfield Road, while fire crews searched the building for fire. Photo: Bethany Wales

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Video WATCH: Bus catches fire on A146 during morning commute

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

Road works set to cause major disruption to Norwich bus route

First bus in Norwich; Photo: Bill Smith

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide