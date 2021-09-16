'Love always wins': Married drag queens on overcoming hate

Published: 7:00 PM September 16, 2021

Miss Dee Licious and Mindy Pendant, Norwich drag queens, share the highs and the lows of their story. - Credit: Miss Dee Licious and Mindy Pendant

By day Norwich couple Kévin and Ed work as a fitness instructor and a graphic designer.

By night the pair are fabulous drag queens devoted to self-love.

Kévin d’Odémont, 41, goes by Miss Dee Licious.

His husband Ed Hollingsbee, 47, is known as Mindy Pendant.

The couple are both from Norwich and have not left each other's side since they met more than a decade ago.

'Love Always Wins' Kévin d’Odémont 41 also known as Miss Dee Licious and Ed Hollingsbee 47, also known as Mindy Pendant talk about Norwich and fitting in. - Credit: Miss Dee Licious and Mindy Pendant

You may also want to watch:

This includes the hours they spend by the bedside of Ed's parents - who the couple are full-time carers for.

Kevin first started to play around with make-up and dressing up in 2017, four months after his mum passed away suddenly at the age of 59.

He said: "For months I was angry, frustrated, lost, unhappy with life and all the challenges it gave us.”

The couple say Norwich has always been welcoming - even when the pair hadn't been supported closer to home.

Kevin said: “My drag persona started also in our fine city and I have never looked back as it is always so fabulous in Norwich.”

Kévin d’Odémont 41 also known as Miss Dee Licious and Ed Hollingsbee 47, also known as Mindy Pendant. - Credit: Kévin d’Odémont and Miss Dee Licious

He added: "When I came out in 2002 some of my own family has rejected me, so it’s nice to feel a sense of belonging in the city.”

They said they often face abuse, and that it happens “often on social media, where people feel they are powerful behind words”.

And lockdown has proved particularly tough after the couple made the decision to care for Ed's elderly parents at home - with his father suffering with late-stage dementia.

They say they have both suffered intensely with their mental health through the pandemic.

Ed said that the pair found finding daily motivation difficult, “especially with the financial stresses of being self-employed in such challenging times.”

But they wouldn't have it any other way.

Ed originally studied medicine at university and worked as a doctor for several years, but was always a frustrated creative.

He explained: "For someone who has never been particularly confident about his appearance, looking in the mirror and seeing a completely different character is an empowering experience."

“Wherever I go I try to educate and express this simple message that we all deserve love,” Kévin added.