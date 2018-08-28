Search

Villagers near Norwich left without broadband for two weeks after car crashes into telegraph pole

PUBLISHED: 14:20 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:20 25 November 2018

A BT Openreach engineer working on telephone lines. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

A BT Openreach engineer working on telephone lines. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Residents in a Norfolk village were left without access to their BT services for more than two weeks after a car crashed into and damaged a telegraph pole.

Residents in a Norfolk village were left without access to their BT services for more than two weeks following a car crashing which damaged a telegraph pole. Picture: Google Maps

Around 50 people living in Marlingford had no access to their BT landline or broadband for 17 days after a car collided with a telegraph pole on Tuesday, November 6.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at 6pm after a woman driving a Mini Cooper crashed into the pole.

Jill Debbage, who has lived in Marlingford for 34 years, said: “I have been completely cut off for the two weeks with no broadband, landline or mobile signal.

“I’ve had to drive to the next village along just to contact people, it’s left me feeling completely isolated, frustrated and really angry.”

Residents in a Norfolk village were left without access to their BT services for more than two weeks following a car crashing which damaged a telegraph pole. Picture: Google MapsResidents in a Norfolk village were left without access to their BT services for more than two weeks following a car crashing which damaged a telegraph pole. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson from Openreach said on Friday: “The majority of properties in Marlingford have now had their telephone and broadband service restored. “Due to the severity of the damage caused by the traffic accident, to our pole and cables, there are a few outstanding properties that need to be re-connected. We are doing everything we can to get this work finished today.”

Bawburgh Road and Mill Road have been affected by the cut off.

Edwin Bailey, 46, of Mill Road, said: “I have been really annoyed having to ring my provider everyday to see if there has been any change.

The business consultant continued: “It wouldn’t be acceptable for water or electric to be out of use for this long, so why are BT taking their time?

“If they would have sent residents a letter explaining what was going on, I think it would have helped the situation much more.”

Marlingford is a small village eight miles outside of Norwich that has weak 2G/3G mobile signal according to the Open Signal coverage map.

Eleanor Finch, a student nurse, said: “Five BT vans with equipment arrived to do the repair of the pole, however because the road has not yet been authorised to be closed, they had to leave.

“It is exasperating and so stressful and whilst I appreciate not a life-threatening situation, in this day and age, it absolutely ridiculous to think they might be without the services for another month.”

