Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

This supermarket is selling Porn Star Martinis for £2

PUBLISHED: 11:27 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:28 23 October 2018

Porn Star Martinis are being sold at Marks and Spencer. Photo: Marks and Spencer.

Porn Star Martinis are being sold at Marks and Spencer. Photo: Marks and Spencer.

Marks and Spencer

You can now pick up a classic cocktail ready-made from your local M&S store.

Cocktails in a can aren’t new but M&S has claimed it’s the first supermarket to offer a ready-made version of the popular Porn Star Martini.

Described as “a deliciously sweet and exotic blend of passion fruit and vodka”, the cocktail is now available in 250ml tins and is priced at £2.

Demand for the on-the-go drink has been high since it launched this month.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: “Named one of the nation’s favourite cocktails in 2017, M&S is the first retailer to bring the Porn Star Martini to the high street just in time for the Christmas festivities.

“Various versions of G&T take the top three bestselling spots but, the porn star Martini has shot into fourth place after just one week of sales. “With demand soaring and its stand out gold can, it is truly ‘going for gold’ and is a favourite to overtake gin for the cocktail-in-a-can crown.”

Will you be trying the cocktail in a can? Let us know in the comments.

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies after falling from A47 bridge

A man in his 20s died after falling from the bridge at Longwater. Photo: Google

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell calls on fans to pay tribute to Norfolk man killed in crash

Todd Cantwell of Norwich applauds the traveling support at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 20/10/2018

Video: Long delays for drivers as two-month road closure begins

Drivers faced huge delays as Low Road in Hellesdon closed due to sewer works. Photo: David Hannant

Video: Man hit by car in Norwich crash

The scene in King Street. Picture: Marc Betts

Road near Norwich could close for up to eight weeks as part of £70,000 works scheme

Valley Road in Costessey. Photo: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide