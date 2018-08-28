This supermarket is selling Porn Star Martinis for £2

Porn Star Martinis are being sold at Marks and Spencer. Photo: Marks and Spencer. Marks and Spencer

You can now pick up a classic cocktail ready-made from your local M&S store.

Cocktails in a can aren’t new but M&S has claimed it’s the first supermarket to offer a ready-made version of the popular Porn Star Martini.

Described as “a deliciously sweet and exotic blend of passion fruit and vodka”, the cocktail is now available in 250ml tins and is priced at £2.

Demand for the on-the-go drink has been high since it launched this month.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: “Named one of the nation’s favourite cocktails in 2017, M&S is the first retailer to bring the Porn Star Martini to the high street just in time for the Christmas festivities.

“Various versions of G&T take the top three bestselling spots but, the porn star Martini has shot into fourth place after just one week of sales. “With demand soaring and its stand out gold can, it is truly ‘going for gold’ and is a favourite to overtake gin for the cocktail-in-a-can crown.”

