Terminally-ill father who lived to see daughter’s wedding dies aged 46

A terminally-ill man whose daughter brought forward her wedding so he could see her get married has died aged 46.

Zoe Brant-Wright, from Sprowston, moved her wedding forward last year after her dad Mark Wright was diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer.

His health had rapidly deteriorated and she wanted to make sure her father saw her marry the man he introduced her to years earlier.

But a lack of money to pay for the ceremony at short notice looked to ruin the plans.

Thankfully the Norfolk community rallied together to help, and in April Mrs Brant-Wright, 24, married her partner Ryan in an emotional ceremony attended by her father.

But nine months on and Mr Wright has now lost his battle to cancer - six days before his 47th birthday.

His heartbroken daughter said: “He started deteriorating quite quickly a couple of months before Christmas.

“On New Year’s Eve, we got to midnight and he got up and gave us all a hug and said ‘I’ve made it to the new year’.

“His next goal was to make it to his birthday, which was this Sunday.

“I can’t believe the strength he had to fight on for as long as he did.”

Mrs Brant-Wright said it was thanks to her father’s partner Heidi that he survived for as long as he did.

She said: “I can’t thank her enough. She stuck with him and in the last couple of months she was doing everything for him.”

Mr Wright died on Monday, January 21 in his sleep at his Waterloo Road home.

Born and raised in Norwich, the former Anglian Windows employee had six children and three step-children.

Mrs Brant-Wright said: “There is so much I could say about my dad. He was my inspiration, my rock and my role model. He was a great man who did not deserve what he got.

“He had so much more life to live and so much more he wanted to do.

“I am just happy he was my dad.”

More than £1,000 was raised for the wedding through an online crowdfunding campaign.

• Mr Wright’s funeral will be held at Earlham Crematorium on Tuesday, February 5 at 1.15pm. It is an open funeral for anyone to attend.