Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

TV star astronomer to perform science show in South Norfolk

14 January, 2019 - 13:06
Mark Thompson presenting copies of his new children's science books to Alburgh with Denton Primary School. Photo: Mark Thompson

Mark Thompson presenting copies of his new children's science books to Alburgh with Denton Primary School. Photo: Mark Thompson

Archant

TV star astronomer Mark Thompson is bringing his Spectacular Science Show to a community centre in South Norfolk next weekend.

The show, which has been performed around the country, aims to get children excited about science and features plenty of explosions and fireballs.

Mr Thompson, who is a presenter on BBC Stargazing Live, is to perform the show at Wortwell Community Centre to raise money for Alburgh with Denton Primary School.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the school.

He said: “The show is a little bit about teaching people, but it is mostly about getting kids excited about science.

“There will be lots of explosions, fire balls and foam shooting out of glass tubes.”

The show takes place on January 26 from 2pm to 3pm. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for children.

Visit www.spectacularscienceshow.com/fads

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Men who carried out fraud targeting Roys of Wroxham ordered to pay back £1,500

Malaki Morgan, 31, targeted Roys of Wroxham over a period of months in 2016. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Panto star Ben Langley ‘overwhelmed’ as crowd give him standing ovation in final show

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Norwich City Debate – Join us from 1pm

Kenny McLean and Jordan Rhodes underlined their cases for a Norwich City start, after coming off from the bench at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

‘They stand to lose anything special’: County Hall agrees controversial care charge changes

Families opposing controversial changes to social care charges outside County Hall. Picture: Archant

TV star astronomer to perform science show in South Norfolk

Mark Thompson presenting copies of his new children's science books to Alburgh with Denton Primary School. Photo: Mark Thompson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists