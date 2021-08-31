Astronomer to lecture non-stop for 140 hours to break world record

Published: 5:30 PM August 31, 2021

Norfolk astronomer Mark Thompson is getting ready to attempt to break the record for the world's longest marathon lecture. Photo: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

A Norfolk astronomer is attempting to break the Guinness world record for the longest marathon lecture this month.

Mark Thompson, co-presenter of BBC Stargazing Live, hopes to break the current record of 139 hours, 42 minutes, and 56 seconds by lecturing non-stop for six days.

The astronomy broadcaster and author has previously given in after staying awake for two nights.

He said: "I stayed up for about 62 hours and then gave a one-hour lecture at the end of it all which let me see how well I'd cope with lecturing after depriving myself of sleep.

"There are two challenges here: Staying awake and keeping my voice working the whole time.

"I've been working with a vocal coach to learn some stretches and exercises to help with my voice."

For every hour of the challenge, the rules of the record allow the lecturer a five minute break.

The astronomer will eat a special diet for the event prepared by a nutritional advisor. - Credit: Archant

To tackle the issue of sleep, Mr Thompson plans to save up his breaks.

He added: "I plan to talk for two hours, use five minutes of my break and save the other five.

"If I keep doing this, I'll eventually get to a point where I'll have 90 minutes to sleep.

"I can stop talking for up to 30 seconds when lecturing, but more than that and I'd have to consider it a break."

Mr Thompson's breaks will not be full of rest, however.

The lecturer will be taking on a variety of tasks to track how our body deals with a lack of sleep, including swallowing ingestible thermometers, performing cognitive tests and having his photo taken every two hours.

Mark Thompson's attempt needs audience members throughout the duration of the event. - Credit: Archant

The other important rule that affects the record is that the lecture must have an audience at all times.

The astronomer said: "The whole thing is going to be livestreamed on my YouTube but I’ve got to have an audience member at all times for it to be classed as a lecture.

"So, for the record to be broken I really need people to book and be a part of it."

The event will take place at the University of East Anglia and is completely free.

Tickets are available for four-hour slots and can be booked on Mr Thompson's website.