A love of fashion and numerous pets is the key to keeping this 100-year-old smiling

Marjorie Neve of Fakenham, celebrating her 100th birthday with Sally, known as Puppy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A special red dress and a celebration with family and friends are at the heart of a 100-year-old’s birthday plans in north Norfolk.

Marjorie Neve of Fakenham, celebrating her 100th birthday with Sally, known as Puppy; her great nephew Chris Balls; her friend Carol Wood, back; and her housekeeper, Debbie Eglen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Marjorie Neve of Fakenham, celebrating her 100th birthday with Sally, known as Puppy; her great nephew Chris Balls; her friend Carol Wood, back; and her housekeeper, Debbie Eglen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In 1918 when Marjorie Neve, then Ward, was born, the country was still recovering from the effects of the First World War.

But for a family based in Hingham, near Dereham, they had just welcomed their latest child.

Although Mrs Neve grew up in the mid-Norfolk village, she moved to Norwich with her family when she was just a girl, after her father sold his farm. Both of her parents were farmers but decided to make the leap to the city where they purchased a home in the Golden Triangle area.

Chris Balls, the great nephew of Mrs Neve, said: “Marjorie was the oldest of four and I believe she was a bit of a daddy’s girl.”

She eventually moved to Fakenham following her husband’s death during his seventies.

The couple had married on April 29 in 1965. Mrs Neve was aged 46 at the time, while Albert Neve, a widower, was 66. When they met he was a retired engineer.

And although they never had children together, they enjoyed visits from family and friends from across the globe. Some of Mrs Neve’s relatives include her niece, Margaret Stanislaw, who lives in Chicago, America.

Mrs Neve’s loved ones claim the secret to her longevity is her pets, mainly her cats and dogs. Currently she lives with her 13-year-old dog Sally, affectionately named “Puppy”.

She also has a love of fashion and said her favourite colour is red - the same colour of the Lorraine Kelly dress she picked out to wear for her birthday celebrations on Thursday December 13.

Mr Balls added: “All of the family, including my wife Patricia, is excited to see her reach this milestone.

“It’s a big achievement and one we are happy to be part of and celebrate.

“We are having a little party to mark her birthday.”

Mrs Neve also enjoys attending Heritage House, on the north Norfolk coast in Wells, twice a week.