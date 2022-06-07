Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man found dead on Norfolk beach on Boxing Day named

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:13 PM June 7, 2022
Norfolk police are looking for information after Marek Benko from Bowman Road, Norwich, was reported missing.

The inquest into the death of Marek Benko, who was found on Caister beach in Norfolk, will be held on Wednesday, June 15. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man who was found dead on a Norfolk beach has been named by Norfolk's coroner.  

Marek Benko was reported missing two weeks before Christmas, on December 9, last year. 

The 25-year-old was last seen at his home address in Bowman Road in Norwich.  

But on Boxing Day, December 26, his body was discovered on Caister beach, near Great Yarmouth. 

Mr Benko’s inquest is set to take place at 11am on Wednesday, June 15, at Norfolk Coroner's Court at County Hall in Norwich.

If you need help and support, call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours, 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.


