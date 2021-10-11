Youth charity MAP celebrates bumper donations
- Credit: MAP
A youth charity has received more than £8,000 in donations from Norwich folk who took part in the gruelling London marathon.
Sarah Lee, a youth worker at city charity MAP, said the money would go towards continuing to support young people struggling in Norwich.
To mark World Mental Health Day, the charity carried out a survey of young people across the region asking why mental health is important to them.
Ms Lee said "Young people have told us about the misconception that bullying has declined during the pandemic and have actually reported a rise in cyber bullying."
One young person told the service: "Mental health is important to young people because the support is very little at a younger age.
"Often problems get dismissed as not being severe enough to gain mental health support, resulting in their struggles worsening and leaving them fearful to reach out again."
They added: "Early intervention for young people needs to be supported more and in turn will hopefully reduce the intensity and amount of future issues being presented."
