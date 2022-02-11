'How did it get there?' - Mystery over umbrella on roof continues

A puzzled Colin Cousins, wondering how his lost umbrella is now hanging at the top of a building in King Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

City folk were left puzzled after an umbrella was placed high on a building.

Some thought it was an art instillation. Others blamed pranksters.

But now the plot has thickened after Colin Cousins claimed: "That's my brolly!"

Colin left his distinctive golden umbrella outside the Union Building in Rose Lane when trying to celebrate his brother's wedding anniversary at the Rooftop Gardens.

However he and his family were turned away as the swanky venue was full so set off to nearby Last Pub Standing - but forgetful Colin left the the umbrella behind.

Colin Cousins, owner of the umbrella spotted hanging at the top of a building in King Street, with an identical umbrella from his work, Stamps Direct. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

It was only once they got to the pub when Mr Cousins' wife pointed out they had left it behind.

Mr Cousins, who manages rubber stamp manufacturers, Stamps Direct, never found his umbrella, so was surprised to find it hanging from the gutter on the roof of an abandoned building in King Street when reading the Evening News on Monday.

He said: "I was in the city and had an umbrella with me which was identical to the one in King Street.

The umbrella hanging from the gutter at the abandoned building on King Street. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

"I left it outside the Union Building as because of the Covid rules at the time we couldn't go in as we hadn't booked. So in my rush I left my umbrella.

"That was the last I saw of it. It's a company umbrella all of our staff and customers have them - but I know for sure this is mine as I remember the day I lost it.

"I've got no idea how it got up there, I was quite surprised when I saw it was mine.

A golden umbrella has appeared on a King Street building. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

"It's quite amazing how it's up there, I knew as soon as I saw it in the Evening News because if you look closely you can see a tiny red logo and that's my company logo."

The brolly has prompted debate at the Last Pub Standing as to how it got up there, with staff branding it the "ghost umbrella", while others suggested it could've been left by Mary Poppins following a night out on Prince of Wales Road.

The mystery in King Street, Norwich, as to how did an umbrella end up stuck in a drainpipe several storeys high? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

One member of staff, Chantelle Gray, said: "We call it the ghost umbrella - it just appeared one day.

King Street where staff at Last Pub Standing are perplexed by the umbrella. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

"It's an abandoned building so I've got no idea how it got up there.

"I'm always scared to walk under it in case it falls on me."

If you were the person who put Mr Cousins' umbrella in the gutter email: casey.cooper-fiske@archant.co.uk