Body of man in 50s found in city not being treated as suspicious

A number of police vehicles and an ambulance could be seen at the scene in Unthank Road, Norwich - Credit: Archant

The death of a man in his 50s whose body was discovered in the grounds of a city church is not believed to be suspicious.

The body was discovered at the Trinity United Reformed Church in Unthank Road, near to the Cathedral of St John the Baptist, on Tuesday, October 25.

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene at about 2.30pm.

Paramedics then alerted Norfolk Constabulary.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the death of a man in his 50s is currently being treated as unexplained.

But it is not believed to be suspicious.








