Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Body of man in 50s found in city not being treated as suspicious

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:06 AM October 26, 2022
Updated: 11:30 AM October 26, 2022
A number of police vehicles and an ambulance could be seen at the scene in Unthank Road, Norwich

A number of police vehicles and an ambulance could be seen at the scene in Unthank Road, Norwich - Credit: Archant

The death of a man in his 50s whose body was discovered in the grounds of a city church is not believed to be suspicious. 

The body was discovered at the Trinity United Reformed Church in Unthank Road, near to the Cathedral of St John the Baptist, on Tuesday, October 25.

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene at about 2.30pm.

Paramedics then alerted Norfolk Constabulary.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the death of a man in his 50s is currently being treated as unexplained.

But it is not believed to be suspicious.



Norwich News

Don't Miss

Here are some of the most affordable places you can enjoy a roast dinner in and around Norwich.

5 of the most affordable spots for a roast dinner in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Chloe Smith arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Str

Norwich MP and minister announces who she is backing for PM

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Could Taylor Swift and The 1975 join Arctic Monkeys at Carrow Road?

Which acts could join Arctic Monkeys in headlining Carrow Road?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Museum Of US. S1. Sir Tony Robinson in Calvert Street, Norwich.

Norwich's history explored in new TV show with Blackadder star

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon