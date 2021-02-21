Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich
Published: 4:38 PM February 21, 2021
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014
The body of a man has been found on the outskirts of Norwich.
Emergency services were called to Trowse, shortly before midday on Sunday, February 21, following the discovery of the man on a footpath underneath the A47 flyover.
He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead by emergency services.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious."