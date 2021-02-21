News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich



Clarissa Place

Published: 4:38 PM February 21, 2021   
Police were called following a crash on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Photo: James Bass

Emergency services were called to Trowse, on the outskirts of Norwich. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

The body of a man has been found on the outskirts of Norwich.

Emergency services were called to Trowse, shortly before midday on Sunday, February 21, following the discovery of the man on a footpath underneath the A47 flyover. 

He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead by emergency services.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious."




