Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich

Published: 4:38 PM February 21, 2021

Emergency services were called to Trowse, on the outskirts of Norwich.

The body of a man has been found on the outskirts of Norwich.

Emergency services were called to Trowse, shortly before midday on Sunday, February 21, following the discovery of the man on a footpath underneath the A47 flyover.

He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead by emergency services.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious."