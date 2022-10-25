Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church
Published: 4:31 PM October 25, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A man's body has been discovered in the grounds of a Norwich church.
The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the Trinity United Reformed Church in Unthank Road, near to the roundabout with Convent Road, this afternoon (October 25).
Paramedics alerted officers at Norfolk Constabulary at 2.37pm after the discovery was made.
Several police vehicles were called to the scene.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are ongoing.