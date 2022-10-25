Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church

A man's body has been found in the grounds of the Trinity URC Church off Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A man's body has been discovered in the grounds of a Norwich church.

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the Trinity United Reformed Church in Unthank Road, near to the roundabout with Convent Road, this afternoon (October 25).

A number of police vehicles and an ambulance could be seen at the scene in Unthank Road, Norwich - Credit: Archant

Paramedics alerted officers at Norfolk Constabulary at 2.37pm after the discovery was made.

Several police vehicles were called to the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are ongoing.