Exhibition of rare Norwich School paintings postponed due to Covid
An exhibition of Norwich School paintings, many not seen in public for almost 50 years, has been postponed due to coronavirus.
Mandells Gallery, off Elm Hill in Norwich, said the exhibition, which had been due to open to the public this Saturday, had been delayed until next month.
In a statement the gallery said: “Unfortunately, due to a positive Covid test, we are unable to open the Norwich School of Painters exhibition this Saturday.
“This exhibition will now open on Monday, August 9. Apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused."
The Norwich School of painters was the first provincial art movement established in Britain, formed in the early 19th century.
The show will feature works by artists including Miles Cotman, James Sillett, John Thirtle, Joseph Stannard and George Vincent, many featuring Norfolk scenes.
It includes a selection from a prestigious private collection, which has not been exhibited since the 1970s.
