News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Exhibition of rare Norwich School paintings postponed due to Covid

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:51 PM July 29, 2021   
Mandell's Gallery at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An exhibition of the Norwich School Painters at Mandell's Gallery on Elm Hill has been postponed. - Credit: Archant/Joseph Stannard

An exhibition of Norwich School paintings, many not seen in public for almost 50 years, has been postponed due to coronavirus. 

Mandells Gallery, off Elm Hill in Norwich, said the exhibition, which had been due to open to the public this Saturday, had been delayed until next month.

In a statement the gallery said: “Unfortunately, due to a positive Covid test, we are unable to open the Norwich School of Painters exhibition this Saturday.

“This exhibition will now open on Monday, August 9. Apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Norwich School Painters is on display at the Mandell's Gallery on Elm Hill from 31 July - 28 August.

Norwich School Painters exhibition will now be at the Mandell's Gallery from August 9. James Sillett (1764 - 1840) Boat Racing at Thorpe. - Credit: James Sillett

The Norwich School of painters was the first provincial art movement established in Britain, formed in the early 19th century.

You may also want to watch:

The show will feature works by artists including Miles Cotman, James Sillett, John Thirtle, Joseph Stannard and George Vincent, many featuring Norfolk scenes.

It includes a selection from a prestigious private collection, which has not been exhibited since the 1970s.

Most Read

  1. 1 Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich
  2. 2 Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job
  3. 3 Large estate to have its first food store this autumn
  1. 4 'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings
  2. 5 New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners
  3. 6 Norfolk hit by thunderstorms and heavy hail
  4. 7 Neighbours' shock as man's body found in flat weeks after he died
  5. 8 Shocked couple told statue used as doorstop could be worth £1m
  6. 9 Norwich road to close for resurfacing and maintenance
  7. 10 Comedian Rhod Gilbert stops by Norwich Market to pick up NCFC mug
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mr Gallant claims the conditions at his flat are 'uninhabitable' and as a result he can no longer stay there 

Housing

'They're blaming me' - Social housing tenant angry over state of flat

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell are two of Norwich City's best young talents

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

City ready for Cantwell and Aarons end game

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Angel Road Junior School

Pupils will start September term in different school over safety fears

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus