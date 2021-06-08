Fire started in flat during house-warming party for new kitten

Published: 12:21 PM June 8, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM June 8, 2021

The scene of a flat fire at Mandells Court in Norwich between Princes Street and Waggon and Horses Lane. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a house-warming party for a new kitten turned into a devastating fire for a young couple.

Six fire crews were called to Mandells Court, between Princes Street and Waggon and Horses Lane, at 8.42pm on Monday.

No injuries have been reported with a couple, aged 19 and 21, evacuated from the building as fire inspectors are on scene to investigate the cause.

Possessions are also being retrieved by friends and relatives with a necklace and earring set which had been gifted to the woman by her father when she was six among the items recovered.

A house-warming party with four close friends was taking place at the time of the fire.

The young couple's neighbour Amie Marie said: "My partner and I were watching YouTube when we heard this really loud bang.

"The soundproofing on the walls is really good. To put it into context my partner can play the electrical guitar indoors and the neighbours can't hear unless the doors are open.

"My partner ran over and opened the doors to encourage the people to get out as they were screaming and panicking."

Ms Marie called the fire service and knocked on the neighbourhood's doors to alert them to the fire, which also caused damage to the roof of an adjoining property.

She added: "They are the most lovely couple who are so kind. The hardest thing was seeing the pain they were in.

"They are very hard-working and everything they have is from earning it. They are very particular about what they buy and are very house-proud with lots of vintage items and vinyl collections.

"They were having a house warming party to welcome their new eight-week-old kitty called Bemo. We were going to go around with treats afterwards."

The residents were given the green light to recongregate at 11.30pm by the fire service.

Another neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "We are very supportive in this neighbourhood and we are all working hard to support the young couple. It was a shock."

A Just Giving page has been set up to raise £1,000 for the couple which can be found here.