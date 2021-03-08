News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man suffers injuries defending partner from transphobic abuse

David Hannant

Published: 4:56 PM March 8, 2021   
A man suffered hand injuries while sticking up for his partner after they were subjected to transphobic comments in Norwich.

On Saturday morning, a man was walking along the cycle path between Beecheno Road and Dereham Road in Norwich when he was approached by two men.

The men then made a transphobic comment to his partner causing a fight to break out, during which the man suffered minor injuries to his hand.

Following the incident, which happened at around 8.30am, police have appealed for any witnesses to step forward.

The suspects are both described as white, one was stocky, around 6ft tall, aged in his late 40s with short, dark, greying hair and was wearing a light grey sweater.

The other was slightly shorter, wearing a black hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and glasses.

The couple were later assisted by a woman in her 40s, described as being short with greying hair, who stopped to check if he and his partner were okay.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information should contact PC Matthew Hubbard at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 36/12689/21.

