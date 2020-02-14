Search

Investigation after man rescued from blaze at home

PUBLISHED: 07:51 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:23 14 February 2020

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An investigation is under way after a man was rescued by firefighters following a blaze in a bungalow.

Fire fighters at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFire fighters at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The man was rescued by crews who were called to the home in Plumstead Road, Norwich, at about 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday).

Crews wore breathing equipment to go into the bungalow and get the man out, before he was passed into the care of ambulance crews.

The man's condition is not yet clear, but Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service is investigating what caused the fire.

Onlookers lined the road, close to Plumstead Road Library as the crews dealt with the situation.

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEmergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a person being treated after being removed from the bungalow by firefighters.

Plumstead Road was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze, while the air ambulance helicopter landed near to Lionwood Junior School.

One woman, who lives on Plumstead Road, said her five-year-old daughter alerted her to the fire.

The 27-year-old said: "I didn't think anything of it when I heard sirens but we looked out and saw all the blue lights. There was smoke and we heard the helicopter ambulance."

One man, who has two children at the school, described the scene as "frightening".

He said: "There's a lot of children that live down here, it's not what you want to see. Obviously it makes you think about what would happen

if that was your home or your family."

An East Anglian Air Ambulance spokesman said its Anglia One helicopter attended at 4.45pm, and dropped medical crews at the scene.

First Bus passengers travelling towards Thorpe St Andrew were cleared from the vehicle as the company arranged to re-route its 23/24 service.

The First 23/23A/24/24A services were all delayed until the road re-opened.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

