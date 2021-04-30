News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Former Britannia Café worker repaid £1,700 in lost wages

David Hannant

Published: 1:31 PM April 30, 2021   
A man who lost out on more than £1,700 when a social enterprise went under has been repaid in full after a victory at an employment tribunal.

The man formerly worked for Britannia Enterprises, the company behind Britannia Café at Norwich Prison and a number of sister venues across the city.

However, when the company collapsed in November 2019, he was left hundreds of pounds out of pocket in unpaid wages and holiday pay.

Originally, an employment tribunal ruled that he had been too slow to reclaim the wages and as a result would miss out on what he was owed.

However, after this judgement was overturned, it has since been ruled that he will be paid in full.

The latest tribunal ruling ordered the department for business, energy and industrial strategy pay the man £1,710.24 - an amount that will be made up through the redundancies payments service.


