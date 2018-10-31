Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Man released from custody after car plunges into Broads river

31 October, 2018 - 14:47
The car, a red Vauxhall Astra, remained on the edge of the river bank on Ferry Road today, opposite the Ferry Inn. Photo: Neil Didsbury

The car, a red Vauxhall Astra, remained on the edge of the river bank on Ferry Road today, opposite the Ferry Inn. Photo: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A man who was arrested after a car plunged into a river in the Broads has been released.

Norfolk Police said the man, in his 40s, was released on Tuesday afternoon under investigation while they continue to look into the incident, which happened near the Ferry Inn pub on Ferry Road, Horning, just before midnight on Monday.

After the man’s car ploughed into the River Bure, three men dived into the water to help him, but they themselves had to be rescued by Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Wroxham, Sprowston and Carrow stations, who used a rescue boat.

Hemsby Lifeboat was also called in to search the water for other potential casualties.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a visit to hospital.

MORE: Three rescued from river after suspected drink driver crashes car into water

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk park closed after discovery of 30ft hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Video: Burglar caught on CCTV inside family home

A still from CCTV footage recorded inside a property off Oak Street. Photo: Submitted

Boom in number of Norwich cafés, restaurants and food trucks - but city has lost 30 pubs in eight years

The No 33 Café Bar in Norwich. Pictured is Becki Bowen. Picture: Ian Burt

Police on the hunt for thief after alcohol stolen from Norwich Aldi

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Norfolk Police

Jail for Norwich man found guilty of child sex crimes

Jonathan Franks. Photo: Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide