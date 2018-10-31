Man released from custody after car plunges into Broads river

The car, a red Vauxhall Astra, remained on the edge of the river bank on Ferry Road today, opposite the Ferry Inn. Photo: Neil Didsbury Archant

A man who was arrested after a car plunged into a river in the Broads has been released.

Norfolk Police said the man, in his 40s, was released on Tuesday afternoon under investigation while they continue to look into the incident, which happened near the Ferry Inn pub on Ferry Road, Horning, just before midnight on Monday.

After the man’s car ploughed into the River Bure, three men dived into the water to help him, but they themselves had to be rescued by Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Wroxham, Sprowston and Carrow stations, who used a rescue boat.

Hemsby Lifeboat was also called in to search the water for other potential casualties.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a visit to hospital.

