Police called to man’s protest outside pub over parking ticket row

Peter Scott protested outside the Kings Head in Wroxham over a parking ticket row. Photo: Peter Scott Archant

Police were called to a Norfolk pub after a man staged a protest over a long-running parking ticket row.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Kings Head Hotel and pub. Photo: James Bass The Kings Head Hotel and pub. Photo: James Bass

It came after a visit Peter Scott made to the Kings Head Hotel in Hoveton with a friend last June to enjoy a day out by the river.

He said while they decided not to order food, they had a drink outside, where they spent time talking to visiting holidaymakers.

But a few weeks later, he received a letter from Britannia Parking demanding he pay a £100 ticket.

He called the pub, which has a pay and display machine outside, and tried to understand where he might have gone wrong, believing by the end of the call that it would be cancelled.

MORE: ‘No children exited the vehicle’ - Angry mum fined by controversial firm for using parent car park space

But in the months since, he has received threatening letters from several enforcement companies, and in January was told he would receive a county court summons unless he paid £160.

And last weekend, desperate to see the matter resolved, he made up a sign and, joined by a friend, protested outside the pub.

On Tuesday, the Kings Head confirmed they had cancelled the ticket.

Mr Scott, who lives in Chedgrave, said: “It’s been really intimidating. I laid in bed all night thinking about it when the last [letter] came through, and I have been on tenterhooks for the last seven months.

“It becomes increasingly intimidating and I almost wanted it to go to court so I can help others who are in the same position.

“Maybe I didn’t follow the correct procedures, but it was my first time to the pub and 98pc of pubs in Norfolk don’t use this silly system. I was a paying customer.”

MORE: Thousands of extra parking tickets were given out in Norfolk in the past year

A spokesperson the Kings Head, which is run by Greene King, said: “Britannia has confirmed to us that Mr Scott’s parking fine has been cancelled and he should be receiving a letter to that effect shortly.

“We installed ticket machines last year to make sure our car park is only used by customers in the summer months especially, when Hoveton is busy with day tourists. All customers who park in the pub’s car park can get their ticket redeemed with a purchase in the pub.”

A Norfolk police spokesperson confirmed they were called to the pub just after 8.26am and attended the scene.

But they said no crimes had been committed and no arrests were made, and they left the scene roughly 15 minutes later.

We contacted Britannia Parking for comment.