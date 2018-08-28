Man looking to jump off Norwich bridge rescued by police

Police at Novi Sad Bridge in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A man who was looking to throw himself in the river has been rescued from a bridge in Norwich.

A control room supervisor in the Norfolk Police control room at Wymondham said officers were called at just before 7.20pm on Monday (November 26) following concerns for the safety of a man on the Novi Sad Bridge in the city.

It was thought the man, in his 30s, was looking to jump in the river but officers managed to get him to safety.

The supervisor said the man was then detained by police.

Two police cars could be seen parked either side of the Novi Sad Bridge on Monday evening during the incident.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the incident.

Appliances from Sprowston and Carrow were mobilised to assist the police in the rescue but in the end were not needed.

A fire service rescue boat was also taken to the scene but was not needed.