‘Vulnerable man’ with pneumonia died after using drugs, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House. Photo: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2016

A “vulnerable” man with pneumonia died after taking morphine, an inquest has heard.

Norman Sadgrove, 59, of Saunders Court, Norwich, died on August 9 last year.

The inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroners Court heard on Friday (March 1) that Mr Sadgrove’s friend saw him the day before he died and thought he “didn’t look right”.

The next day the friend went to Mr Sadgrove’s apartment and found him on the floor.

The inquest also heard other people had been using Mr Sadgrove’s address for supplying drugs.

Area Coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake said that Mr Sadgrove was a “vulnerable man” who had schizophrenia, which was stable and medicated for years, but he did use illegal drugs and sought help for this.

The coroner said he had developed tracheobronchitis and pneumonia and that his condition, together with his drug use, contributed to his death.