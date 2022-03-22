Man in hospital with serious injuries after falling from UEA building

A man in his 20s remains in hospital after falling from a building at the UEA. - Credit: Archant

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he fell from a building on the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in Norwich.

Police were called to the building in University Way at 3.20am on Sunday, March 20, after reports a man in his 20s had fallen.

He remains in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) receiving treatment.

An investigation is ongoing, however officers are not treating the incident as suspicious.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.

You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.